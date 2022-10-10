Chinese tech shares tumble after US publishes new export rules

Shares in Chinese tech giants Alibaba Group and Tencent as well as in chipmakers slumped on Monday, following the latest US crackdown on China's chipmaking industry to slow Beijing's technological and military advances.

The Biden administration published a sweeping set of export controls on Friday, including a measure to cut China off from certain semiconductor chips made anywhere in the world with US equipment.

The rules include blocking shipments of a broad array of chips for use in Chinese supercomputing systems that nations around the world rely on to develop nuclear weapons and other military technologies.

Some industry experts say the ban could also hit commercial data centers at Chinese tech giants.