    বাংলা

    European Union will tackle India's concerns on carbon tax, official says

    Indian industry officials estimate that nearly $8 billion of exports such as steel and iron ore would face tariffs initially

    Reuters
    Published : 27 May 2023, 03:19 AM
    Updated : 27 May 2023, 03:19 AM

    The European Union has assured New Delhi it will hold two-way talks to tackle its concerns over tariffs proposed on imports of high-carbon goods such as steel and iron ore from India, the bloc's climate policy chief said on Friday.

    Last month, the 27-nation EU approved the world's first plan to impose from 2026 a levy on imports of high-carbon goods ranging from aluminium and cement to power, fertilisers and hydrogen, aiming to reach net zero greenhouse emissions by 2050.

    Indian industry officials estimate that nearly $8 billion of exports such as steel and iron ore would face tariffs initially, but all goods exported to the EU will be covered by 2034.

    The EU official, Frans Timmermans, said he was confident the issue would be resolved bilaterally and it was too early to worry about the impact of penalties on exports from India.

    "If CBAM has undesired results then we can correct it," the climate policy chief, who is on a two-day visit to India, told reporters after meeting industry leaders and government officials the previous day.

    He was referring to the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) through which the EU plans to impose the steep tariffs, which range from 20% to 35%.

    The move prompted India to warn it would complain to the World Trade Organisation while seeking to resolve the issue through talks.

    Both sides would study the effects of the new mechanism during a scrutiny period for exporters from December, Timmermans added.

    "It is absolutely not our intention to create a situation that could be perceived as protectionist," he said, ruling out any violations of WTO rules.

    Earlier industry leaders queried the EU climate chief on relaxation of rules for small exporters and the prospect of "technology transfer" to achieve climate goals.

    RELATED STORIES
    European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Jun 17, 2022.
    EU countries back ban on destruction of unsold textiles
    Textile consumption in Europe has the fourth highest impact on the environment and climate change after food, housing and mobility
    European Union flags flutter outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, June 5, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman
    EU lawmakers call for summit on powerful AI
    European lawmakers have been working on their own AI Act for the past two years
    European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell speaks to members of the media ahead of a EU-US Energy Council Ministerial Meeting in Brussels, Belgium Apr 4, 2023. EUTERS
    EU calls for restraint amid Israel-Palestinian clashes
    Israeli-Palestinian tensions mounted after an Italian tourist was killed in a car ramming in Tel Aviv following a shooting attack that killed two Israeli sisters
    A person wearing a backpack looks at food goods in a shop as UK inflation heads towards 10% in London, Britain, Jun 16, 2022.
    Brexit to blame for a third of UK's food bill rise: researchers
    Britain has been battling inflation for over a year, partly driven by its highest rate of food price growth since 1977

    Opinion

    Henry Kissinger at 100: controversial policymaker and brilliant scholar
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps
    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan