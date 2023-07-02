    বাংলা

    Musk says Twitter will limit how many tweets users can read

    Verified accounts were initially limited to reading 6,000 posts a day, Musk said, adding that unverified accounts will be limited to 600 posts a day

    Reuters
    Published : 2 July 2023, 01:52 AM
    Updated : 2 July 2023, 01:52 AM

    Twitter is limiting how many tweets per day various accounts can read, to discourage "extreme levels" of data scraping and system manipulation, Executive Chair Elon Musk said in a post on the social media platform on Saturday.

    Verified accounts were initially limited to reading 6,000 posts a day, Musk said, adding that unverified accounts will be limited to 600 posts a day with new unverified accounts limited to 300.

    The temporary reading limitation was later increased to 10,000 posts per day for verified users, 1,000 posts per day for unverified and 500 posts per day for new unverified users, Musk said in a separate post without providing further details.

    Previously, Twitter had announced it will require users to have an account on the social media platform to view tweets, a move that Musk on Friday called a "temporary emergency measure."

    Musk had said that hundreds of organisations or more were scraping Twitter data "extremely aggressively", impacting user experience.

    Musk had earlier expressed displeasure with artificial intelligence firms like OpenAI, the owner of ChatGPT, for using Twitter's data to train their large language models.

    Twitter was down for thousands of users on Saturday morning, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

    Nearly 7,500 users across the social media platform reported issues with accessing the app during the peak of the outage at around 11:17 AM.

    The social media platform had previously taken a number of steps to win back advertisers who left Twitter under Musk's ownership and to boost subscription revenue by making verification check marks a part of the Twitter Blue programme.

    RELATED STORIES
    Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of Twitter, gestures as he attends the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre in Paris, France, June 16, 2023. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
    Twitter applies temporary limit to address data scraping: Musk
    He had said that hundreds of organisations or more were scraping Twitter data "extremely aggressively", impacting user experience
    Meta Platforms Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg leaves federal court after attending the Facebook parent company's defense of its acquisition of virtual reality app developer Within Inc., in San Jose, California, US Dec 20, 2022.
    Musk, Zuckerberg talk cage match in social media bluster
    The odds that such a fight will really take place appear slim though, and the two CEOs have a history of drawing attention to themselves
    Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of Twitter, gestures as he attends the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre in Paris, France, June 16, 2023.
    Twitter video app for smart TVs is 'coming': Musk
    In response to a tweet suggesting that a Twitter video app is needed, Musk replied "It's coming"
    Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk walks at Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport in Shanghai, China June 1, 2023.
    Elon Musk wraps up whirlwind China trip
    Photos of Musk's visit to Tesla's Shanghai factory late Wednesday showed him holding up a "Giga Shanghai" sign, flanked by hundreds of staff

    Opinion

    Is oil market’s glass half full or half empty?
    John Kemp
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps