Asian shares extend global rout, yen perks up on intervention hints

Asian stocks tumbled on Wednesday as US data dashed hopes for an immediate peak in inflation, although the dollar paused its relentless run against the yen as Japan gave its strongest signal yet it was unhappy with the currency's sharp declines.

Data on Tuesday showed the headline US consumer price index gained 0.1% on a monthly basis versus expectations for a 0.1% decline. In particular, core inflation, stripping out volatile food and energy prices, doubled to 0.6%.

Wall Street saw its steepest fall in two years, the safe-haven dollar posted its biggest jump since early 2020, and two-year Treasury yields, which rise with traders' expectations of higher Fed fund rates, jumped to the highest level in 15 years.

The stock rout is set to hit European markets, with the pan-region Euro Stoxx 50 futures, German DAX futures and FTSE futures off more than 0.7%.

In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 2.2% on Wednesday, dragged lower by a 2.4% plunge in resources-heavy Australia, a 2.5% drop in Hong Kong's Hang Seng index and a 1.5% fall in Chinese bluechips.