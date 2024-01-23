    বাংলা

    Apple bids to throw out $1bn UK lawsuit over app store fees

    Apple says 85% of developers on its App Store do not pay any commission at all and is asking the CAT to throw out the case which its lawyers argue is "unsustainable"

    Reuters
    Published : 23 Jan 2024, 02:10 PM
    Updated : 23 Jan 2024, 02:10 PM

    Apple on Tuesday asked a London tribunal to throw out a mass lawsuit valued at around $1 billion brought on behalf of more than 1,500 app developers over its App Store fees. 

    The case, worth up to 785 million pounds ($998 million) and one of several faced by the tech giant in the United Kingdom, alleges Apple charged third-party developers unfair commissions of up to 30% on purchases of apps or other content. 

    Sean Ennis, a competition law professor and a former economist at the OECD, is spearheading the case which was filed at the Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT) last year. 

    His lawyers say Apple has abused its dominant position in the market for the distribution of apps on its devices and are seeking damages for UK-based developers. 

    Apple, however, says 85% of developers on its App Store do not pay any commission at all and is asking the CAT to throw out the case which its lawyers argue is "unsustainable". 

    Its lawyer Daniel Piccinin said developers cannot have a claim in the UK unless they were charged on purchases made through the UK App Store. That would only apply to a very small minority of the claimants, the company says. 

    But Ennis' lawyer Paul Stanley said in court filings that Apple "has come to the UK to offer services to UK businesses on a UK market and has abused its position by overcharging them". 

    This means UK law applies to the entire case and it can continue, he argued. 

    Apple is already facing a mass lawsuit over App Store commissions, which is being brought on behalf of around 20 million UK users and was given the go-ahead in 2022. 

    The company is also facing a separate case over allegedly defective iPhone batteries on behalf of around 24 million iPhone users, which was certified last year. 

    Apple is fighting both cases, which are not expected to come to trial before 2025. 

    RELATED STORIES
    Banners displaying the NATO logo are placed at the entrance of new NATO headquarters during the move to the new building, in Brussels, Belgium April 19, 2018.
    UK commits 20,000 military personnel for NATO exercise in Europe
    The deployment includes 16,000 British army troops who will be based in Eastern Europe from February to June
    EC’s voting app fails to keep up with polls
    Voting app fails to keep up with polls
    The Election Commission’s app failed to provide instant information once the voting started
    High Court asks why ACC case against bdnews24.com’s Khalidi will not be quashed
    Why will ACC case against Khalidi not be quashed? HC asks
    The court also grants Khalidi reprieve from court appearance until a chargesheet is filed
    Verdict in graft case against BNP’s Mirza Abbas deferred for third time
    Verdict in graft case against Mirza Abbas deferred again
    A court postpones the verdict in the illegal wealth accumulation case to Jan 24

    Opinion

    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024