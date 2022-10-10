    বাংলা

    Bangladesh stocks suffer a rout after long weekend

    The key index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange dropped below the 6,500-point mark for the first time since late September, losing 119 points, or 1.82 percent

    News Desk
    Published : 10 Oct 2022, 11:48 AM
    Updated : 10 Oct 2022, 11:48 AM

    Bangladesh stocks snapped a recent gaining streak with hefty losses on the first day of trading after a long weekend, tempering early optimism stemming from the debut of treasury bonds and bills on the bourses.

    Only 19 stocks climbed on Monday, while 167 fell and another 182 remained unchanged, most of which were already at the floor price.

    The key index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange, DSEX, dropped below the 6,500-point mark for the first time since late September, losing 119 points, or 1.82 percent, to close at 6,449.

    The DSEX posted its biggest single-day loss this year on Mar 7, when it fell 2.74% to 6,638. The index has not seen such a decline in one day since the regulator reintroduced an emergency circuit-breaker rule on Jul 28.

    The Chattogram Stock Exchange also ended in red on the first working day of the week. Its main index, the CSCX, shed 170 points, or 1.47 percent, to 11,419 as prices dropped across the board.

    However, the CSE's turnover rose to Tk 195.8 million, from the previous day's Tk 189.1 million.

    The mood around the capital market was positive at the start of the day as government bonds and bills began trading on a trial basis on the Dhaka and Chattogram stock exchanges.

    Over 250 treasury bonds are listed for trading. Brokerage houses have not yet received word on when these securities will begin trading regularly. Government securities are traded separately on the DSE and CSE websites.

    RELATED STORIES
    A view shows a gas turbine at the gas trading company VNG AG in Bad Lauchstaedt, Germany Jul 28, 2022.
    German companies look at offshore production
    High labour and other costs have been driving many companies to relocate parts or all of their business to cheaper locations
    Bangladesh exchanges open trading in treasury bonds
    Bourses open trading in treasury bonds
    Over 250 treasury bonds are listed for exchange-trading
    People stand in front of a sign of Alibaba Group during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Shanghai, China, September 1, 2022.
    Chinese tech shares tumble
    Shares in Chinese tech giants Alibaba Group and Tencent as well as in chipmakers slumped on Monday, following the latest US crackdown on China's chipmaking industry
    Indian billionaire Gautam Adani speaks during an interview at his office in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad Apr 2, 2014.
    India's Adani in talks with investors to raise $10bn
    Adani Group will invest more than $100 billion over the next decade, most of it in the clean energy transition business

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher