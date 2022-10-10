Bangladesh stocks suffer a rout after long weekend

Bangladesh stocks snapped a recent gaining streak with hefty losses on the first day of trading after a long weekend, tempering early optimism stemming from the debut of treasury bonds and bills on the bourses.

Only 19 stocks climbed on Monday, while 167 fell and another 182 remained unchanged, most of which were already at the floor price.

The key index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange, DSEX, dropped below the 6,500-point mark for the first time since late September, losing 119 points, or 1.82 percent, to close at 6,449.