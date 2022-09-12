India's rice export curbs paralyse trade in Asia as prices rise

India's restrictions on rice exports have paralysed trading in Asia, with buyers scouring for alternative supplies from Vietnam, Thailand and Myanmar where seller are holding off on deals as prices rise, industry officials said.

India, the world's biggest exporter of the grain, banned shipments of broken rice and imposed a 20 percent duty on exports of various other types on Thursday as the country tries to boost supplies and calm prices after below-average monsoon rainfall curtailed planting.

Rice is the latest in a string of commodities that have faced export curbs this year as governments struggled to raise supplies and fight inflation amid trade disruptions triggered by the Ukraine war. Rice prices have jumped 5 percent in Asia since India's announcement and are expected to rise further this week keeping buyers and sellers on the sidelines.