Alibaba split-up plan boosts Hong Kong stock market; China edges up

Hong Kong stocks surged on Wednesday, boosted by a jump in Alibaba's shares following the internet giant's revamp and listing plan which fuelled optimism that Beijing's crackdown on the tech sector may be ending.

Alibaba said on Tuesday it was planning to split into six units and explore fundraisings or listings for most of them, in the biggest restructuring of the technology conglomerate in its 24-year history.

Hong Kong-listed Alibaba was up 13.2% by the lunch break, after surging as much as 16.3% in early morning trade.

The index heavyweight lifted the Hang Seng Tech Index by 2.7%, while also sending the Hang Seng benchmark .HSI up 1.9%.

China's CSI 300 benchmark, meanwhile, edged up 0.2%, as investors awaited more data to gauge the country's economic recovery after it dropped stringent zero-COVID curbs and reopened its economy.

In Hong Kong, major internet firms Tencent, Meituan and JD.Com rose between 2% and 5%, cheered by Alibaba's breakup plan.

"Investors were generally positive on the news as the regulatory risk is significantly reduced," said Steven Leung, executive director of institutional sales at UOB Kay Hian (Hong Kong) Ltd.