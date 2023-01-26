Exporters fear ‘exceptionally’ high gas prices may spark garment worker unrest

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association fears that the “extraordinary” rise in gas prices and high inflation could lead to the deterioration of law and order in the form of worker unrests.

The country’s largest garment exporters’ group advised the government to raise prices in phases rather than going for an unusual cost hike in one go.

Faruque Hassan, president of BGMEA, sent a letter to Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, the prime minister's adviser for power, energy and mineral resources, and State Minister for Power and Energy Nasrul Hamid on Wednesday.

The government has recently raised gas prices for industries and power stations by a maximum 178 percent, effective from the February billing. In a second price hike in just over six months, the cost of gas was raised by a maximum of Tk 19 per unit this time.