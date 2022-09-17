Bangladesh’s agriculture ministry to fix food prices to stabilise market

The commerce ministry will write to the agriculture ministry to fix the prices of certain essential goods every month in an effort to stabilise the commodity market.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said on Aug 30 the Tariff Commission would sit with business leaders and start the work within 15 days to announce the prices of certain products.

On Friday, he said it would take seven more days to finish the work to fix the prices of goods -- rice, wheat, cooking oil, onion, sugar, iron rod and cement.