Study suggests US apparel buyers more interested in sourcing Bangladeshi products

A recent US study has suggested that top American apparel buyers are more interested in sourcing their products from Bangladesh than from Vietnam, Indonesia, China, Cambodia and other competitors in the course of the next two years, reports Apparel Resources.

The news came on the back of the Reuters report which suggested that Bangladeshi garment manufacturers have been bracing for a slowdown as sales at key customers such as Walmart are hit by a spike in inflation.

Walmart, a US bellwether for the retail sector, cut its full-year profit forecast on Monday and pledged to reduce prices of clothing and general merchandise more aggressively.

The United States Fashion Industry Association, or USFIA, 2022 Fashion Industry Benchmarking Study, however, suggested that a staggering 55 percent of the US apparel executives have expressed interest to increase sourcing from Bangladesh till 2024, including three percent who expected a strong increase.

The report further underlined when asked which countries or regions the US fashion companies planned to increase their sourcing value in the next two years, India led the way, followed by the CAFTA-DR region and Bangladesh with all three selected by more than half of the respondents, while Mexico came in the fourth place in this regard, with Indonesia and Vietnam tied for the fifth position.