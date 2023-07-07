McDonald's drops tomatoes from India offerings, citing quality concerns as prices surge

"Despite our best efforts, we are not able to get adequate quantities of tomatoes which pass our stringent quality checks," read notices posted in two McDonald's stores in New Delhi, the capital.

"We are forced to serve you products without tomatoes."

Store managers said the problem was due to quality issues in the supply chain, rather than pricing.

In a statement to media, Connaught Plaza Restaurants, which runs about 150 outlets as McDonald's franchisee in India's north and east, attributed the decision to "temporary" seasonal issues.

However, Westlife Foodworld, the McDonald's franchisee for India's western and southern regions, with 357 restaurants, said there were "no serious tomato-related issues".

The problem was seasonal and forced 10% to 15% of its stores to stop serving tomatoes temporarily, it said.

McDonald's Delhi stores still offer sachets of tomato ketchup, however, and a nearby Subway restaurant said there were no issues serving tomatoes.

In the financial capital of Mumbai, vegetable vendor Vijay Sharma said sales had fallen off from the 40 kg (88 lb) he used to peddle each day.