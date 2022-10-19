Bangladesh plans to suspend tax fair for third year

There are 40 tax zones in the country.

He also said the NBR chairman will soon organise a press conference to explain the decision not to hold a tax fair this year too.

Shaheen, however, claimed that people are more comfortable paying their taxes in the field offices as taxpayers do not have to travel far to attend fairs in their respective localities.

The deadline for individual taxpayers to file their returns in their respective zones is Nov 30.

The authorities will issue an acknowledgement of receipt to the taxpayers once they submit their tax files. A new service, called the “automated receipt”, has been added this year, which will be issued by Sonali Bank as an acknowledgement that the exchequer has received the returns submitted by an individual taxpayer.

The NBR's senior information officer Syed A Mumen confirmed that temporary information and service centres will be opened at the Bangladesh Secretariat, Officers' Club, Dhaka University and Dhaka Cantonment in November for government employees to submit their returns.

In the last fiscal year, at least 2.3 million people submitted their tax returns.