Bangladesh Bank instructs BSEC to calculate bank exposure limit on a cost basis

The issue with considering the market value is that if the stock market index or the share price goes up, the exposure limit of the bank is exceeded, and thus, banks are forced to sell shares to stay within the threshold limit. As a result, the index falls due to selling pressure in the stock market.

The central bank said “individual or consolidated banks mentioned in the circular” have to follow the directive to calculate the market value of “shares, corporate bonds, debentures, mutual funds and other capital market instruments”.

While asking for the change, the BSEC had argued that calculating exposure limit on a cost basis would facilitate raising the banks’ investment limit and they would not need to sell off any securities.

However, some bankers and economists think the change in rules will allow more opportunities for fraudulent activities while it will be riskier for banks to invest long-term.