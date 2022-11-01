Wheat up 6% in US after Russia quits Black Sea pact; corn, soy firm

Ships carrying grain sailed from Ukrainian ports on Monday, suggesting Moscow had stopped short of reimposing a blockade.

But shipments could be interrupted again, not least if insurers stop underwriting them. Lloyd's of London insurer Ascot is suspending writing cover for new shipments using the Ukrainian grains corridor in the Black Sea until it has more clarity about the situation there, a senior official said.

Russia's moves overshadowed market pressure from a firmer dollar, which tends to make US grains less competitive globally, and hedge-related pressure from the ongoing Midwest harvest.

After the close of the CBOT, the US Department of Agriculture rated 28% of the newly-seeded US winter wheat crop in good to excellent condition, below analyst expectations and the lowest for this time of year in USDA records dating to 1987.

The USDA said the US soybean harvest was 88% complete, ahead of the five-year average of 78%, and the corn harvest was 76% complete, ahead of the five-year average of 64%.

In South America, roadblocks in at least 12 Brazilian states by truckers who support outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro could affect agricultural exports in one of the world's top food producers, according to the head of a key state farm lobby.