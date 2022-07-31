Tanmi Haque becomes HSBC’s head of retail banking in Bangladesh

Tanmi Haque has been appointed country head of retail banking for HSBC’s Bangladesh operations.

She succeeds Ahmed Saiful Islam, who is moving to a new regional role in HSBC Hong Kong. Tanmi will take charge from Monday, according to a media release.

She has more than 20 years of experience across diverse functions in the banking and development sector including strategy, corporate and retail relationship management, financial analysis, SME advocacy, process effectiveness and compliance.