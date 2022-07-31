    বাংলা

    Tanmi Haque becomes HSBC’s head of retail banking in Bangladesh

    She has more than 20 years of experience across diverse functions in the banking and development sector

    Tanmi Haque has been appointed country head of retail banking for HSBC’s Bangladesh operations.

    She succeeds Ahmed Saiful Islam, who is moving to a new regional role in HSBC Hong Kong. Tanmi will take charge from Monday, according to a media release.

    She has more than 20 years of experience across diverse functions in the banking and development sector including strategy, corporate and retail relationship management, financial analysis, SME advocacy, process effectiveness and compliance.

    Before joining HSBC, Tanmi was the head of priority and wealth at Standard Chartered Bank and has also worked for IFC under the World Bank Group.

    She has two MBA degrees, majoring in finance. One was from Monash University in Australia and the other from the Institute of Business Administration under Dhaka University.

