McDonald's to begin reopening Ukraine restaurants

The company closed all its restaurants in Ukraine and Russia in March, with McDonald's selling most of its restaurants in Russia to one of its local licensees in May.

"After extensive consultation and discussion with Ukrainian officials, suppliers, and security specialists, and in consideration of our employees' request to return to work, we have decided to institute a phased plan to reopen some restaurants in Kyiv and western Ukraine" Paul Pomroy, McDonald's head of international operated markets, said in a message to employees.