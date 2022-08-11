    বাংলা

    McDonald's to begin reopening Ukraine restaurants

    The company closed all its restaurants in the country and in Russia in March, following Moscow's invasion

    Reuters
    Published : 11 August 2022, 01:29 PM
    Updated : 11 August 2022, 01:29 PM

    McDonald's Corp said on Thursday it plans on reopening its restaurants in Ukraine over the next few months in an early sign of western businesses returning to the country, even as the conflict with Russia continues.

    The company closed all its restaurants in Ukraine and Russia in March, with McDonald's selling most of its restaurants in Russia to one of its local licensees in May.

    "After extensive consultation and discussion with Ukrainian officials, suppliers, and security specialists, and in consideration of our employees' request to return to work, we have decided to institute a phased plan to reopen some restaurants in Kyiv and western Ukraine" Paul Pomroy, McDonald's head of international operated markets, said in a message to employees.

    The company said it was working with suppliers to get products to restaurants and bringing employees back on site with enhanced safety protocols.

    McDonald's had 109 restaurants in Ukraine, but did not specify how many it planned to reopen.

    RELATED STORIES
    Goods in limbo as rising transport costs bite Benapole traders
    Rising transport costs bite traders at Benapole
    Traders say it took between Tk 18,000-23,000 to hire a truck from Benapole to Dhaka. But now, the price has gone up to Tk 28,000
    Disney tops Netflix on streaming subscribers, sets higher prices
    Disney tops Netflix on streaming subscribers
    The media giant will raise the monthly cost of Disney+ without advertising by 38% to $10.99 in December
    Dollar hits Tk 119 in open market, bucking Bangladesh Bank crackdown
    Dollar hits Tk 119 in open market amid BB crackdown
    The crackdown has stoked fears among traders, worsening the supply crunch
    Ex-Bangladeshi workers at Malaysian supplier sue Kimberly-Clark, Ansell over alleged labour abuse
    Ex-Bangladeshi workers sue Kimberly-Clark, Ansell
    Malaysia has faced allegations of exploitation across key export-oriented industries over the years

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher