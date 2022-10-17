Asia shares slip, make or break day for UK bonds

Asian share markets slipped on Monday following another drubbing for Wall Street as investors brace for further drastic tightening in global financial conditions, with all the risks of recession that brings.

Concerns about financial stability added to the corrosive mix with all eyes on UK bonds now that the Bank of England's (BoE's) emergency buying spree is over.

Prime Minister Liz Truss decision to fire her finance minister might help reassure investors, but her own fate is unclear with media reporting Tory lawmakers will try and replace her this week.

BoE Governor Andrew Bailey warned over the weekend that rates might have to rise by more than thought just a couple of months ago.

"The BoE was doing emergency bond-buying that's technically identical to QE with one hand, while furiously raising the policy rate with the other," said analysts at ANZ in a note.