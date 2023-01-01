Hasina opens 27th Dhaka International Trade Fair

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has inaugurated the 27th edition of the Dhaka International Trade Fair, the biggest showcase of products, on the first day of the new year.

The month-long event opened at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibit Centre (BCFEC) in Purbachal for the second year running on Sunday.

Apart from the two exhibit halls, the fair will comprise a total of 331 structures, including stalls, pavilions and restaurants.

The fair generated Tk 2 billion in spot orders last year, and the commerce ministry expects this year's amount to be more.