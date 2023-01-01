Hasina opens 27th Dhaka International Trade Fair

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has inaugurated the 27th edition of the Dhaka International Trade Fair, the biggest showcase of products, on the first day of the new year.
The month-long event opened at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibit Centre (BCFEC) in Purbachal for the second year running on Sunday.
Apart from the two exhibit halls, the fair will comprise a total of 331 structures, including stalls, pavilions and restaurants.
The fair generated Tk 2 billion in spot orders last year, and the commerce ministry expects this year's amount to be more.
The Ministry of Commerce and the Export Promotion Bureau jointly organised the trade fair at Sher-E-Bangla Nagar from 1995-2020, aiming to promote and expand local goods production.
The fair could not be held in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. After switching to a new venue in 2022, the event went ahead with various restrictions to limit the spread of COVID-19.
As a result of the pandemic, the prime minister flagged off the last two editions of the fair via video link. Hasina rued the fact that she could not attend the fair in person during the last two years. "I inaugurated the fair virtually, but I was involved in the entire process. That's why I was eager to be here."
While many countries are struggling to keep their economies afloat in the wake of the pandemic and the Ukraine war, the Bangladesh economy is ‘still dynamic’, the prime minister said.
A documentary on Bangladesh's export sector was screened during the opening ceremony. A memoir about Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, titled ‘Ami Tomaderi Lok’, was also presented to the prime minister.
Traders from at least 12 countries, including India, Hong Kong, Turkey, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea, Pakistan, Thailand and Nepal will exhibit their products at 17 pavilions, mini pavilions and stalls at the fair, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said on Saturday.
At least 84 stalls have been allocated to Hall A of the exhibition venue and 90 to Hall B. A total of 57 pavilions have been set up across the exhibition centre, with 23 restaurants at the back. Another 60 stalls have been erected near the halls.
Law enforcers will be on hand to ensure safety and security, especially in important areas, such as the entrance and parking zones. An ample number of CCTV cameras have also been installed at the venue.
Janata Bank, Trust Bank and Islami Bank Bangladesh have set up booths to provide banking services to visitors. In addition to first aid, two childcare centres are also available at the venue.
The trade fair venue has a two-floor car park and can also accommodate another 1,000 vehicles in the open space outside the hall. Bus services have been introduced by the BRTC and private operators from Kuril Biswa Road to the venue for the benefit of visitors.
The fair will be open daily to visitors from 10 am to 9 pm until Jan 31. The closing time will be extended by an hour on weekends.
Entry tickets for the fair are priced at Tk 40 for adults and Tk 20 for children. Visitors can buy tickets online. A 50 percent discount applies to ticket purchases via bKash.