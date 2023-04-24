India's Wipro to consider share buyback at board meeting this week

Indian IT services provider Wipro Ltd said on Sunday it will consider a share buyback proposal at its board meeting on April 27.

Indian IT services companies are facing challenges, with shares under pressure as clients cut budgets and scale back projects amid fears of a recession in major economies and recent turmoil in global banking.

Wipro, which will report its fourth-quarter results on Thursday, last bought back shares in October 2020. That share buyback totalled 95 billion Indian rupees ($1.16 billion) worth of shares.