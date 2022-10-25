Adidas ends Kanye West partnership over antisemitism, hate speech

"Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech," the German company said.

"Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness," it said, using the rapper's artist name.

A lawyer representing Kanye West did not respond to a request for comment.

Ending the partnership and the production of Yeezy branded products, as well as stopping all payments to Ye and his companies will "have a short-term negative impact" of up to $250 million" on Adidas' net income this year, the company said, partially as the Christmas quarter tends to see greater demand usually.

Adidas put the partnership under review earlier in October "after repeated efforts to privately resolve the situation."