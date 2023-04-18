China expected to lower fine on Ant Group to about $700 million

The amount of the fine is, however, still subject to changes, they cautioned.

Regulators have since at least January been considering reducing the fine and have been in informal communication with Ant about it, one of the people said.

SOFTER WORDING ON CHARGES

Apart from lowering the fine, authorities are also looking to soften the wording of their charges against Ant, two of the people said, in a move that is likely to further quell concerns of China's private sector.

Authorities now plan to cite financial risks and operating certain business without proper licenses as the triggers for the fine, the people added.

Earlier, the fine was likely to be focussed on alleged violations related to "disorderly expansion of capital" and the corresponding financial risks its once freewheeling businesses caused, a source said in November.

Ant has been undergoing a sweeping business overhaul since April 2021, which includes turning itself into a financial holding firm, subject to rules and capital requirements similar to those for banks.

Just a day after Ma's return to China in March, Alibaba said it was planning to split into six units and explore fundraisings or listings for most of them, a move seen by investors as a signal Beijing's regulatory crackdown on corporates was ending.

Ant, which operates super-app Alipay, has businesses spanning payment processing, consumer lending and insurance products distribution.

Ma, a former English teacher, previously owned more than 50% of voting rights at Ant, but in January the fintech giant said he would give up control of the company as part of the revamp.