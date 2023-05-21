Morgan Stanley CEO Gorman to hand reins to successor within a year

Morgan Stanley's James Gorman plans to step down as chief executive within a year but stay on as executive chairman, drawing to a close 13 years in the role during which he built the Wall Street firm into a wealth management powerhouse.

Gorman, 64, told shareholders on Friday the bank's board has identified three strong candidates to succeed him, without naming them.

Co-presidents Ted Pick and Andy Saperstein, and head of investment management Dan Simkowitz, are widely seen as contenders for the top job.

"I definitely have no plans to go out like Logan Roy," Gorman told shareholders in his trademark dry humor, referring to a character in an HBO television show in which the CEO dies without having chosen a successor.

While Gorman was often asked about succession in recent years, the announcement on Friday was unexpected and sets up the final stretch of a race among potential candidates. The three most often cited are white men, however, which could renew the debate about diversity on Wall Street.

Gorman's decision also puts a spotlight on some of the other long-serving CEOs at the largest US banks, such as JPMorgan Chase & Co's Jamie Dimon and Bank of America Corp's Brian Moynihan.

Gorman said that he will become executive chairman once a new CEO is chosen, a board title seen as more heavily involved in the company's affairs than non-executive director roles.