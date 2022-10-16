    বাংলা

    Elon Musk says SpaceX will keep funding Starlink in Ukraine despite losing money

    Musk said on Friday that SpaceX could not indefinitely fund Starlink in Ukraine. The service has helped civilians and military stay online during the war with Russia

    Reuters
    Published : 16 Oct 2022, 02:08 AM
    Updated : 16 Oct 2022, 02:08 AM

    Although it was not immediately clear whether Musk's change of mind was genuine, he later appeared to indicate it was. When a Twitter user told Musk "No good deed goes unpunished", he replied "Even so, we should still do good deeds".

    The billionaire has been in online fights with Ukrainian officials over a peace plan he put forward which Ukraine says is too generous to Russia.

    He had made his Friday remarks about funding after a media report that SpaceX had asked the Pentagon to pay for the donations of Starlink.

    SpaceX did not respond to a request for comment. The Pentagon declined to comment.

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher