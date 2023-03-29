    বাংলা

    Russia's Rosneft signs deal to boost oil supplies to India

    Rosneft said that Russia for the first time has become one of the five largest trading partners of India

    Reuters
    Published : 29 March 2023, 11:18 AM
    Updated : 29 March 2023, 11:18 AM

    Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft and India's top refiner Indian Oil Corp have signed a term agreement to substantially increase oil supplies and diversify oil grades delivered to India, Rosneft said on Wednesday.

    The deal was signed during a working trip to India by Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin, the company said. It did not reveal the details of the agreement.

    "The parties also discussed ways of expanding cooperation between Rosneft Oil Company and Indian companies in the entire value chain of the energy sector, including possibilities of making payments in national currencies," it added.

    Russia has been rerouting its energy supplies from traditional markets in Europe, which imposed wide-ranging sanctions against Moscow following the start of what the Kremlin calls a special military operation in Ukraine last year.

    India has been the biggest buyer of Russia's benchmark Urals grade crude in March. Deliveries to India are set to account for more than 50% of all seaborne Urals exports this month, with China in second place.

    Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday that Russian oil sales to India jumped 22-fold last year, but he did not specify the volume sold.

    Rosneft said that Russia for the first time has become one of the five largest trading partners of India as the volume of trade between the countries reached $38.4 billion in 2022.

    "Thus, the goal set by the leaders of our countries to increase turnover to $30 billion by 2025 has been achieved in advance," Rosneft cited Sechin, a long-standing ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, in the statement.

    RELATED STORIES
    A view shows a one Russian rouble coin inside a bulb with crude oil at a laboratory in the Yarakta Oil Field, owned by Irkutsk Oil Company (INK), in Irkutsk Region, Russia in this picture illustration taken March 12, 2019. Picture taken Mar 12, 2019.
    India's oil deals with Russia dent decades-old dollar dominance
    After a coalition imposed an oil price cap on Russia on Dec 5, Indian customers have paid for most Russian oil in non-dollar currencies
    FILE PHOTO: Liberia-flagged Aframax tanker Suvorovsky Prospect discharges fuel oil from Russia at the Matanzas terminal, in Matanzas, Cuba, Jul 16, 2022.
    Iran counts on 'huge volumes' of oil, gas swaps from Russia
    Russia's RIA state news agency did not give any details on what volumes of oil and gas Iran is expecting
    US Dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration taken Jul 17, 2022.
    Indian refiners pay dollars for Russian oil after dirham attempts fail
    Three sources said the dirham payments did not go through because UAE's Mashreq bank, which has a branch in New York, declined to facilitate the trade
    A worker holds a nozzle to pump petrol into a vehicle at a fuel station in Mumbai, India, May 21, 2018.
    India plans to extend fuel export curbs beyond March
    The extension of rules may discourage some Indian refiners, mainly private companies, from buying Russian fuels for re-exports to countries including those in Europe

    Opinion

    Greener Ramadan for sustainability
    Tasneem Hossain
    The world of Buddhadeva Bose
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Celebrating the splendour of the surrounding
    Takir Hossain
    Bank rescue buys stability at a high price
    John Foley