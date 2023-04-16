IKEA lookalike 'Swed House' opens in Moscow to mixed reactions

Belarusian furniture company Swed House, which sells items intended to look like those made by Swedish giant IKEA, opened its first store in Moscow on Saturday to a mixed initial reaction from consumers.

IKEA halted all retail and production operations in Russia soon after Moscow started its "special military operation" against Ukraine, along with scores of other Western companies.

"We are not IKEA - we aim to be like IKEA, we have our own brands, our own goods. Yes, we have IKEA items as well," said Swed House general director Mamedali Kasymov.

"We sell them -- 15% to 20% of our range are original IKEA products. Nobody prohibited us from doing this ... our own Swed House goods are in big demand as well," he said, referring to the packed store.

Customers inside the store, who declined to give their surnames, offered differing views.