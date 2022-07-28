July 28 2022

    Dhaka stocks dip to the lowest level in 14 months

    Trading also fell to its lowest level in two years on Thursday

    Bangladesh’s main stock market has seen its indexes and trading fall on the last day of the week.

    The DSEX, the main index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange, shed 57.49 points on Thursday to stand at 5,980.51, the lowest level since Jun 7, 2021, or nearly 14 months.

    Trading also dropped dramatically, with only Tk 4.42 billion being traded on Thursday, a day-to-day drop of 43.25 percent and the lowest level in two years.

    The last time trading was so low was Jul 27, 2020.

    Shares worth Tk 7.78 billion changed hands on Wednesday.

    A total of 380 company shares and mutual fund units were exchanged on Thursday. The prices of 25 rise, 333 fell and 22 stayed the same.

    The Dhaka Sharia index, DSES, fell 11.64 points to 11,308.20.

    The DS30 index fell 17.60 points to 2,145.25.

