India asks US to release funds frozen over suspected Russia diamond link

India has asked the United States to release $26 million belonging to at least two Indian diamond firms frozen due to their alleged trade links with sanctioned Russian diamond major Alrosa, three Indian sources told Reuters.

The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), the US Treasury unit that oversees sanctions, froze the funds earlier this year, said two of the sources. Both are Indian government officials but declined to identify themselves or the companies citing the sensitivity of the matter.

The OFAC freeze is the first known punitive measure against any Indian business since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year and subsequent Western sanctions on Russian entities.