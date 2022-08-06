California regulator claims Tesla falsely advertised Autopilot, Full Self-Driving

Tesla Inc the electric car company run by billionaire Elon Musk, has been accused by a California state transportation regulator of falsely advertising its Autopilot and Full Self-Driving features as providing autonomous vehicle control.

In complaints filed with the state Office of Administrative Hearings, California's Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) said Tesla misled prospective customers with advertising that overstated how well its advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) worked.

Tesla "made or disseminated statements that are untrue or misleading, and not based on facts," the DMV said in complaints dated Jul 28 and which it made public on Friday.

Vehicles equipped with Autopilot and Full Self-Driving technology "could not at the time of those advertisements, and cannot now, operate as autonomous vehicles," the DMV added.