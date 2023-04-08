China and India keep Asia's crude oil imports robust in March

However, India bought some 400,000 tonnes of Pacific-loading ESPO crude in March, which in turn led China to import 1.56 million tonnes of Urals, a record high volume of this grade.

India's crude imports rose to an 11-month high of 21.23 million tonnes, or about 5.02 million bpd, in March, with Russia supplying 34% of the total, or 7.29 million tonnes, which was a sixth straight record high.

Overall, China and India continue to drive Asia's crude imports, but the rising share of Russian oil does raise the question as to the impact on other suppliers, and whether they are seeing reduced demand.

There are some areas of concern in Asia's crude imports, with the region's third-biggest buyer Japan taking just 10.67 million tonnes in March, or about 2.52 million bpd, which was the lowest since June 2022.

Lower refinery utilisation and a draw on oil inventories suggest that demand in Japan is soft and refiners are concerned about high prices.

Looking at other major importers, South Korea's arrivals surged to a record high of 3.33 million bpd, and Singapore's imports were also strong.

Taiwan's dipped, but the main point of concern was the rest of Asia outside the top six importers, where arrivals dropped to 12.87 million tonnes in March, down from 14.36 million in February.

This suggests weakness in much of Southeast Asia and South Asia outside of India, and provides a counterpoint to the bullish China and India narrative.

The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a columnist for Reuters.