Samsung gets one-year exemption from new US chip restrictions on China

Global investors and banks have been voicing confusion about their efforts to convert depositary receipts of Russian companies into ordinary shares in compliance with a new Russian law
Samsung Electronics Co has been granted a one-year exemption from new US restrictions that block exports of advanced chips and related equipment to China, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The US Department of Commerce granted Samsung authorisation to continue receiving chip-making equipment and other items needed to maintain its memory-chip production in China, the newspaper added.