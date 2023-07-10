Chinese electric vehicle investment plans pour into Thailand

Chinese electric vehicle manufacturers are pouring into Thailand, having committed to invest $1.44 billion in production facilities in Southeast Asia's biggest automaking hub that has long been dominated by Japanese companies.

This new wave of investment has been backed by Thailand's government, which has rolled out incentives and courted Chinese firms, with a target to convert about 30% of the country's annual vehicle production into EVs by 2030.

INVESTMENTS UNDERWAY

China's Great Wall Motor made an early punt on Thailand in 2020 when it acquired a factory from General Motors, where it will spend 22.6 billion baht ($647.38 million) turning it into a regional production centre for EV and hybrid cars.

The automaker will start producing its popular compact Ora Good Cat EV in Thailand next year, and is also bringing in its subsidiaries MIND Electronics, HYCET and Nobo Auto that make electronics, powertrains and seating.

Chinese rival SAIC Motor, which owns MG Motor and has a partnership with Thai conglomerate Charoen Pokphand Group, launched its first EV in the country in 2019.

It is investing 500 million baht to expand its existing plant for EV parts and battery manufacturing, the company said in April.

Chinese EV giant BYD is investing 17.9 billion baht to set up a new facility in Thailand that will start producing 150,000 passenger cars per year from 2024, some of which will be exported to Southeast Asia and Europe.

China's Hozon New Energy Automobile is also working with Thailand's Bangchan General Assembly to locally produce the electric NETA V model starting next year.