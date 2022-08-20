Farmers say middlemen and supply-demand mismatch drove prices of eggs, chicken

The statement says from the next day, many transport owners simply refused to carry poultry items, and some charged additional rent, which triggered the supply chain crisis

“As 85 to 90 percent of eggs and chickens are supplied by farmers based in the countryside, the supply in Dhaka and other cities was disrupted because of it [transport owners' refusal to carry goods].

The crisis reached a critical mass on Aug 13 and 14, as the prices of brown eggs were increased to Tk 10.9 per piece while the price of broiler chicken went up to Tk 170- Tk 175 at the wholesale level.

According to the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh, the price of each egg at the retail level during the said week was Tk 13.75 while the price of broiler chicken was Tk 200 per kg.

OMINOUS SIGNS FOR FARMERS, BREEDERS, AND FEED IMPORTERS

Every industry stakeholder bdnews24.com had spoken to were worried that the whole industry may take a turn to the worst from an already bad situation if the government does not intervene.

When interviewed, the council’s president, Masiur Rahman, said that currently, the cost of producing one kg of broiler chicken is Tk 140 to Tk 145, and each egg costs at least Tk 9.50 at the production level.