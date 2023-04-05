India's retail vehicle sales climb 14% in March; 3-wheeler sales record: FADA

India's retail vehicle sales jumped 14% to more than 2 million in March on festival demand and buying ahead of the implementation of new fuel emission norms, the country's Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) said on Tuesday.

But following March's surge, the financial year that began at the start of this month is expected to see growth tapering to a low single-digit percentage, the association said, citing a high comparison base, inflationary pressures, routine price hikes and regulatory changes.

Auto sales are among the key indicators used to assess India's private consumption, as it has a weighting of more than 50% in calculating economic growth.

The three-wheeler segment of the vehicle market achieved record numbers in March, FADA said, with retail sales surging 69% year-on-year, surpassing the previous high hit in March 2020.