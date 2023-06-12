Berlusconi's passing paves way to reshape business empire

News of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's death on Monday sent shares in his family's MFE-MediaForEurope broadcaster soaring, fitting a pattern of market reaction to updates on his worsening health in recent months.

Rather than a sign of disrespect for the billionaire who made his fortune in commercial television before going into politics, the buoyancy of the shares reflects the options that could open for the company as its founder exits the scene.

MFE, 48% owned by the Berlusconi family's Fininvest holding, runs commercial TV channels in Italy and Spain, and has built a substantial stake in Germany's ProSieben.

Led by Pier Silvio Berlusconi, the son of the former prime minister, it has pursued European expansion from its Italian roots to try to hold its own against the US streaming giants that take a growing chunk of viewers.

In a fast-changing media landscape, some investors seem to be betting that with the founder out of the picture, his heirs may be more open to seeking a partner for MFE, or selling to a larger rival.

B-shares in MFE rose as much as 10.3% on Monday and were up by 6.4% at 9.49 am (0749 GMT) giving it a market capitalisation of 1.7 billion euros.