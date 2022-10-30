Former Standard Bank boss Mamun lands in jail on embezzlement charges

A Dhaka court has sent Mamun Ur Rashid, former managing director of Standard Bank, to jail in an embezzlement case.

Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Md Asaduzzaman issued the order on Sunday after Mamun surrendered to the court and sought bail.

He faces charges of siphoning Tk 40 million off the bank in a case started by the Anti-Corruption Commission in February 2021. Seven others are also implicated in the case.