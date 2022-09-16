'It's a car with broken brakes': investors see unrelenting yen descent

Japan's threats of currency intervention might slow but not stop the yen from hurtling towards three-decade lows before the year end, market analysts and fund managers say.

The yen has already lost more than 20% of its value this year to reach a 24-year trough at 144.99 per dollar last week, including a more than 7% tumble over the past month alone.

While it found brief respite after the Bank of Japan purportedly made rare checks on market levels this week, which is seen as a precursor to possible direct intervention, most banks and analysts expect the slide will continue.

They say the yen could soon hit a 32-year low of 150 per dollar or beyond as the Bank of Japan (BOJ) stays isolated in its uber-dovish policy stance while its global peers hike rates aggressively to battle inflation.