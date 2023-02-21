India, Singapore launch real-time link for cross-border payments

To begin with, State Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, Indian Bank and ICICI Bank will facilitate both inward and outward remittances while Axis Bank and DBS India will facilitate inward remittances, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in a statement.

For Singapore users, the service will be made available through DBS-Singapore and Liquid Group - a non-bank financial institution. More number of banks will be included in the linkage over time, the RBI said.

To begin with, an Indian user can remit up to 60,000 Indian rupees ($725.16) a day.

At the launch event, Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said that cross-border retail payments and remittances between India and Singapore currently amount to over $1 billion annually.

"The UPI-PayNow linkage will grow in utility and will contribute more in facilitating trade," Lee said.