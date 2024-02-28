    বাংলা

    Nita Ambani likely to be chair of India's merged Reliance-Disney media business

    Reliance, controlled by the Ambani family, and Disney are closing in on signing their India media merger deal

    Aditya KalraReuters
    Published : 28 Feb 2024, 01:57 AM
    Updated : 28 Feb 2024, 01:57 AM

    Nita Ambani, wife of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, is likely to be appointed chair of the board when Reliance Industries and Walt Disney merge their India media assets, two sources familiar with the plans said.

    Reliance, controlled by the Ambani family, and Disney are closing in on signing their India media merger deal which has been in the works for months, and an announcement is likely late Wednesday, the sources said.

    The plans could change ahead of an official announcement. Reliance did not respond to a request for comment, while Disney declined to comment.

    Nita Ambani's appointment as chair will come just months after she quit the board of Reliance Industries to focus more on charity work. She is currently founder and chair of the Reliance Foundation.

    Nita Ambani and her family are often seen with Bollywood stars at parties they organise. She is also the founder of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai which has become a key venue for music and theatre.

    Reliance and Disney each have a streaming service as well as 120 television channels between them, and the deal will strengthen Reliance's hold over India's $28 billion media and entertainment market.

    Reuters previously reported that Reliance is likely to have a 51%-54% stake in the merged entity, a deal that will value Disney's Indian operations at just $3.5 billion, sharply lower than the $15-$16 billion estimated in 2019.

    Bodhi Tree, a joint venture between James Murdoch and former top Disney executive, Uday Shankar, is also set to take a stake of around 9% in the new merged entity. Disney will hold around 40%.

    Disney's TV and streaming business in India has struggled over the years, with its digital platform facing an exodus of users amid stiff competition with Ambani's platform over cricket streaming.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh appoints new chairman to lead International Crimes Tribunal
    International Crimes Tribunal gets new chairman
    Justice Md Abu Ahmed Jamadar takes over from Justice Md Shahinur Islam, who returns to the High Court Division
    Disney and Reliance logos are seen in this illustration taken December 15, 2023. REUTERS
    Disney, Reliance have signed binding media pact
    The media unit of Reliance and its affiliates are expected to own at least 61% of the merged entity
    Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett walks through the exhibit hall as shareholders gather to hear from the billionaire investor at Berkshire Hathaway Inc's annual shareholder meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, US, May 4, 2019.
    Warren Buffett mourns Charlie Munger, says Berkshire's 'eye-popping' performance is over
    Buffett said his more than $900 billion conglomerate has become a fortress that could withstand even an unprecedented financial disaster
    Raushan announces national council for Mar 9 to 'revitalise' Jatiya Party
    Raushan announces Jatiya Party national council for Mar 9
    She reveals plans to "reorganise" and "revitalise" the party amid a much-publicised internal rift

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps