With preparations ongoing after inauguration, traders expect bigger crowds of buyers at DITF

Abu Sufian, a crockery trader of Dhaka's New Market who has participated in the Dhaka International Trade Fair six times, stayed away from the event in 2022 because he thought it would fail to attract customers due to the coronavirus pandemic and new venue.
He joined the fair again in 2023 after realising that the decision to shun the fair last year was wrong. The crowds of traders and customers were remarkable in 2022 despite the restrictions over the pandemic.
Although there was a lull with many stalls still being prepared after the inauguration of the fair on Sunday, Sufian believes the crowds will get bigger this time because there are no coronavirus restrictions or widespread fears of infection.
Entrepreneur Abdul Qayum, who comes to the fair with different kinds of pickles, is also hoping for the better. He has taken two stalls after getting a good response last year. The customers like his products because they are chemical-free, he said.
Arif Qureshi, a businessman who sells home decoration products from Indian Kashmir, also hopes that many people will come to the fair as the pandemic has ebbed. He was happy to get a number of customers and visitors on the first day.
Sadia Mona, who came from Uttara in the capital, was checking covers for his dining and living room tables. She is an entrepreneur herself. “I’ve come to see if there’s any new model. I’ve chosen some. Now the haggling begins.”
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the month-long fair at the Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Centre on Sunday.
Arif said the venue of the fair is of international standards. There is an impression of cleanliness. “Now it seems that I am enjoying participating in an international fair.”
On the first day, most of the stalls and pavilions in the main centre and outer premises were still being decorated. Construction and decoration of most of the pavilions and stalls have not been completed. Those who are done with decoration were arranging the products.
As it was the opening day and the first working day of the week, the number of visitors was low, due to which the sales were not much to speak of, shopkeepers said.
Apart from the preparation work, Suman Sarkar, a college student from Gausia area of Narayanganj, expressed his displeasure with the dust in the fair, apart from the preparations. He called for action to end the practice of preparing the stalls after the opening.
The fair is open from 10am to 9pm. Visitors will be allowed for one more hour on holidays.
This time, traders from 12 countries, including India, Hong Kong, Turkey, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea, Pakistan, Thailand and Nepal have joined the fair.