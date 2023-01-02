With preparations ongoing after inauguration, traders expect bigger crowds of buyers at DITF

Abu Sufian, a crockery trader of Dhaka's New Market who has participated in the Dhaka International Trade Fair six times, stayed away from the event in 2022 because he thought it would fail to attract customers due to the coronavirus pandemic and new venue.

He joined the fair again in 2023 after realising that the decision to shun the fair last year was wrong. The crowds of traders and customers were remarkable in 2022 despite the restrictions over the pandemic.