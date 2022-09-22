Bangladesh Competition Commission sues 44 firms over price hike

Bangladesh Competition Commission has sued 44 companies producing and distributing essential commodities on charges of destabilising the market by raising prices abnormally.

The commission filed the cases recently after finding evidence of raising prices and some other charges against the firms supplying rice, cooking oil, soap, flour, egg and chicken.

Md Mofizul Islam, chairperson of the commission, said on Thursday the cases will be disposed of after hearing as per the rules.