Take-Two shares fall after reported leak of GTA VI gameplay footage

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc tumbled nearly 6 percent in premarket trading on Monday following a report that a hacker had leaked the early footage of Grand Theft Auto VI, the next installment of the best-selling videogame.

The unprecedented leak included dozens of videos showing robberies, gunplay and open-world driving and was posted on an online message board. Bloomberg News said sources familiar with the game's development had confirmed the videos were real.

"It's a PR disaster, possibly sets back production and hurts morale," Jefferies wrote in a client note, warning the potential leak of the game's source code could pose a bigger threat.