Microsoft soothes market fears with forecast for strong revenue growth

Microsoft Corp on Tuesday forecast revenue this fiscal year would grow by double digits, driven by demand for cloud computing services and sending shares up 5%.

The strong outlook shows Microsoft continues to benefit from the pandemic-led shift to hybrid work models and comes at a time when investors are bracing for an economic downturn, with inflation roaring and consumers cutting spending.

Bob O’Donnell, an analyst for TECHnalysis Research, said Microsoft's forecast shows that despite the negative economic trends, companies continue to move more business and work online.

"I don't think it's unique to Microsoft," he said about the outlook. "Microsoft is extraordinarily well positioned because of the range of businesses it has and the critical role their software and computing services play for organisations."

Despite the positive forecast for the fiscal year starting July 1, Microsoft results for the fourth quarter amounted to a slight miss, hurt by a stronger dollar, slowing sales of PCs and lower advertiser spending.

Still Microsoft had its best quarter for its cloud business with record bookings for its cloud service called Azure, said Brett Iversen, Microsoft's general manager of investor relations.