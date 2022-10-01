Nestle to stop sourcing from Indonesian palm oil producer AAL

Food giant Nestle plans to stop sourcing from subsidiaries of Astra Agro Lestari (AAL), a major Indonesian palm oil producer accused by environmental groups of land and human rights abuses.

The move comes as multinationals face increased reputational and legal pressure from consumers and governments to clean up their global supply chains in the fight against climate change.

Nestle, maker of KitKat chocolate and Nespresso coffee, told Reuters that following a recent independent assessment, it instructed its suppliers to ensure palm oil from three subsidiaries of AAL no longer enters its supply chain.