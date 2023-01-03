Gold climbs to six-month peak in thin trade ahead of Fed minutes

Gold prices hit a six-month high on Tuesday in thin trading, with the market's attention turning to minutes from the US Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting due this week.

Spot gold was up 0.8% at $1,838.69 per ounce as of 0257 GMT US gold futures rose 1% to $1,843.90.

The dollar index slipped 0.1%, making greenback-priced bullion more attractive for overseas buyers.

"We're seeing a slight bid for gold and the $1,830 level appears to be a bit of a magnet. But with liquidity very low this time of the year, it appears to be technical buying as opposed to fundamentally driven," said Matt Simpson, a senior market analyst at City Index.