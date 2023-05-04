Bangladesh raises cooking oil prices again in line with global rates

The prices of soybean oil and palm oil have risen again as the government has withdrawn import benefits.

The decision by the Vegetable Oil Refiners & Vanaspati Manufacturers Association was announced by the Ministry of Commerce on Thursday.

The price of soybean oil without a bottle rose from Tk 168 to Tk 176 a litre, while the price of bottled soybean oil increased from Tk 187 to Tk 199.