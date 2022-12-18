    বাংলা

    China to maintain ample liquidity in 2023 to implement proactive fiscal policy, state media report

    Monetary policy in 2023 will ensure sufficient amount of liquidity and the structure will be accurate to aid key sectors

    Reuters
    Published : 18 Dec 2022, 03:03 AM
    Updated : 18 Dec 2022, 03:03 AM

    China will maintain reasonably ample liquidity in financial markets while better serving needs from the real economy next year, state media quoted a vice governor of the People's Bank of China (PBOC) as saying on Saturday.

    Monetary policy in 2023 will ensure sufficient amount of liquidity and the structure will be accurate to aid key sectors, PBOC Deputy Governor Liu Guoqiang said.

    "Funding cost will remain reasonably flexible, with little ups and downs," Liu was quoted by state broadcaster CCTV as saying.

    At the same forum, Vice Finance Minister Xu Hongcai said China will also implement a proactive fiscal policy next year, setting a reasonable deficit ratio and the size of local government special bonds.

    China will "appropriately expand the areas where special government bond funds can be invested and used as capital," CCTV reported Xu as saying.

    The remarks by the senior officials came a day after the Central Economic Work Conference, an agenda-setting meeting, where Chinese leaders said they would focus on stabilising the $17-trillion economy in 2023 and step up policy adjustments to ensure targets are hit.

    RELATED STORIES
    A Christmas tree is decorated in front of the headquarters of Swiss bank Credit Suisse in Zurich, Switzerland November 23, 2022.
    Swiss central bank sees onus on Credit Suisse to execute revamp
    It is clear that such a reorganisation of the bank, the reorientation of the business model, is not something that can be done overnight
    The International Monetary Fund logo is seen inside the headquarters at the end of the IMF/World Bank annual meetings in Washington, U.S., October 9, 2016.
    Egypt's IMF deal to reduce govt debt: cabinet
    Egypt negotiated its latest IMF loan as the economic fallout from the war in Ukraine exacerbated a foreign currency shortage
    José Viñals, chairman of Standard Chartered Bank, speaks in an interview with bdnews24.com on Thursday, Dec 15, 2022.
    StanChart chairman visits Bangladesh
    This is his second official visit to the country after 2018
    Oil product tankers sail along Nakhodka Bay near the port city of Nakhodka, Russia Aug 12, 2022.
    India sees no hit to fuel exports from EU Feb 5 action on Russian imports
    Indian companies are not facing any problems in paying for Russian oil as the latest actions by the West do not impact trade settlement mechanisms

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher