    বাংলা

    Chevron CEO to stay past retirement age, finance chief to depart in 2024

    The company announced several other senior leadership changes. Balaji Krishnamurthy, currently vice president of Strategy & Sustainability, will become vice president of the Chevron Technical Center

    Reuters
    Published : 24 July 2023, 02:51 AM
    Updated : 24 July 2023, 02:51 AM

    US oil major Chevron Corp announced sweeping management changes on Sunday, including the retirement next year of its finance chief and extension of the mandatory retirement age for Chief Executive Officer Michael Wirth.

    Chief Financial Officer Pierre Breber, 58, will retire in 2024, and will be replaced by the company's technology chief Eimear Bonner, who will become only the second woman to be named chief financial officer in the company's more than 140-year history.

    Breber, who joined the company as a financial analyst in 1989, has been finance chief for the past three years and before that ran the company's refining and chemicals business.

    Bonner, 49, has been with Chevron for 24 years and became chief technology officer two years ago. Previously, she was general director of the Tengizchevroil in Kazakhstan, the company's largest joint venture which produces about 700,000 barrels of oil per day.

    "We've got a terrific leader who will come in as our next CFO, Eimear Bonner. She's run big, complex businesses. I'm very confident that she's going to be a great chief financial officer," Wirth said in an interview on Sunday.

    Wirth, who will turn 63 this year, has agreed to stay past the company's mandatory retirement age of 65, Chevron said in an announcement.

    "My commitments to our investors has been higher returns and lower carbon. I've got much more progress I want to make on both of those," he said.

    The company announced several other senior leadership changes. Balaji Krishnamurthy, currently vice president of Strategy & Sustainability, will become vice president of the Chevron Technical Center.

    Molly Laegeler, currently vice president of Chevron’s San Joaquin Valley Business Unit, will become vice president of Strategy & Sustainability. And Frank Mount, currently vice president of M&A and Origination, will become vice president of Business Development.

    Chevron has topped Wall Street's earnings estimate for the second quarter, it said in a separate filing. It expects to report a $3.08 per share quarterly profit, above the $2.97 per share consensus, according to Refinitiv.

    Chevron is due to report full quarterly results on Friday.

    RELATED STORIES
    A group of migrants from different countries walk through the Darien Gap, as they continue their journey to the US border, in Acandi, Colombia Jul 9, 2023.
    Darien Gap is a magnet to adventure tourists, but a hell for migrants
    The stretch of jungle in Panama has become a treacherous part of the journey for tens of thousands of people trekking across the Americas, hoping ultimately to reach the US
    US Vice President Kamala Harris participates in a working lunch on multilateral cooperation during the US-Africa Leaders Summit, in Washington, US, Dec 15, 2022.
    Kamala Harris blasts 'extremists' over education guidelines about slavery
    She lambasted the information in the guidelines as false propaganda
    Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr testifies before a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee hearing in Washington, US, May 18, 2023. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo
    Fed's top regulatory official faces uphill battle
    At the centre of the industry's complaints is a belief the capital hikes are not justified, and that Barr's process of reviewing existing rules has been opaque
    People walk past a Citibank branch in New York August 21, 2012.
    China to further open financial sector
    China will open up its financial sector further, Li Yunze, chief of China's financial regulator told Fraser, the NFRA said in a statement on Wednesday

    Opinion

    Chile's leftist leader Boric grapples with thorny tax reform
    Natalia A Ramos Miranda
    India's coal mining bet stumbles as banks weigh rising risks
    Roli Srivastava
    Apollo-11: a shining moment in history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Germany’s China policy makes life easier for its companies
    Yawen Chen