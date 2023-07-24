Chevron CEO to stay past retirement age, finance chief to depart in 2024

US oil major Chevron Corp announced sweeping management changes on Sunday, including the retirement next year of its finance chief and extension of the mandatory retirement age for Chief Executive Officer Michael Wirth.

Chief Financial Officer Pierre Breber, 58, will retire in 2024, and will be replaced by the company's technology chief Eimear Bonner, who will become only the second woman to be named chief financial officer in the company's more than 140-year history.

Breber, who joined the company as a financial analyst in 1989, has been finance chief for the past three years and before that ran the company's refining and chemicals business.

Bonner, 49, has been with Chevron for 24 years and became chief technology officer two years ago. Previously, she was general director of the Tengizchevroil in Kazakhstan, the company's largest joint venture which produces about 700,000 barrels of oil per day.

"We've got a terrific leader who will come in as our next CFO, Eimear Bonner. She's run big, complex businesses. I'm very confident that she's going to be a great chief financial officer," Wirth said in an interview on Sunday.