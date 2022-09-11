Cathay Pacific to gradually increase capacity after crew quarantine rules lifted

Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd said it would gradually increase flying capacity in the coming months after the Hong Kong government on Friday lifted rules requiring passenger crew to quarantine in a hotel for three days on return to the city.

The onerous crew quarantine rules had made rostering difficult and were a major impediment to the airline returning to more normal operations.

Cathay's passenger capacity was at just 12.4% of pre-pandemic levels in the month of July, although its cargo capacity was at 51% in part because cargo crews were no longer required to quarantine.