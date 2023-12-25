Chipmaker Nvidia raises $15mn for non-profits helping Israel-Hamas war-hit civilians

US chipmaker Nvidia and its employees have donated $15 million to Israeli and foreign non-profit organisations that are supporting civilians affected by Israel's war with Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Thousands of employees from more than 30 countries donated a total of $5 million, which the company matched and doubled to $10 million under a special program introduced to help those affected by the war, Nvidia said on Sunday.

It noted that the donation was the largest humanitarian fundraiser in the company's 30-year-old history.

"We are proud to see such broad support from Nvidia families in Israel and around the world, and are grateful for their prayers and hope for the return of our colleague Avinatan Or, and the other hostages from Hamas captivity," said Gideon Rosenberg, Nvidia's deputy general counsel.

"We are truly inspired by the genuine care of our employees around the world."